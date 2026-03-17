Indiana Democrats broke the Republicans' supermajority at the statehouse. Leadership changes and what's next
Democrats have gained more control at the Indiana Statehouse. What will that mean for collaboration this legislative session?
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A new report finds generational wealth is widening the divide between homebuyers and those priced out. The median age of first-time buyers also remains at a record high.
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A new study looks at the recommended amount of daily exercise for adolescents — and how few are getting it.
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Democrats have regained control of Congress. They have a long list of investigations into Trump planned. And, not all races have been called. Here's a look at how they could affect the Dems' majority.
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A federal panel will meet to consider the arch for final approval on Thursday, and the government said it may begin construction later that same day. Critics hope a judge will intervene last-minute.
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Tuesday's dramatic midterm results have transformed the electoral map, ensuring the path to future power for Democrats and Republicans must run through the South and its diverse voting population.
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A new Democratic majority in Congress could pressure the president to end the war in Iran. But it will be harder for them to directly affect fuel prices, which are tied to a complex international oil market.
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The Bronx emcee's unpredictable set features a laundry list of guest appearances and hits from across three decades.