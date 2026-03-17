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News that will always ask the tough questions Made possible by you.
House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne) said he hopes the gains for Democrats mean they will have more say during the upcoming legislative session.
Benjamin Thorp
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WFYI
Statewide
Indiana Democrats broke the Republicans' supermajority at the statehouse. Leadership changes and what's next
Caroline Beck, Benjamin Thorp
Democrats have gained more control at the Indiana Statehouse. What will that mean for collaboration this legislative session?
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