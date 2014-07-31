Ask The Mayor
E-mail questions for any of the mayors to ask@wbaa.org.
Latest Episodes
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Frankfort’s parks department reported another park vandalism incident this week, after multiple instances of this issue over the past year. The city plans to hire someone specifically for nighttime park security. How far would their responsibilities extend, and would this new role help mitigate future issues?
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Lafayette’s city budget was presented this month, with raises for city employees and reminders that COVID-19 will…
Ask The Mayor: West Lafayette's John Dennis On Why He Plans To Veto A Ban On Facial Recognition TechThis week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: West Lafayette’s city council discussed whether to ban the use of facial recognition technology at their meeting on…
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Montgomery County headed into the red this week on Indiana’s COVID-19 metrics map, as statewide daily case counts…
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: tragedy struck in Clinton County Wednesday as two women were shot and killed at a Frankfort factory. How is local law…
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: West Lafayette puts a mask mandate back in place for city buildings as CDC masking recommendations change in response…
Ask The Mayor: Crawfordsville's Todd Barton On Mayoral Salaries, Vaccination Lags, And READI FundingThis week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Montgomery County’s health department issued a plea to residents this week to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as the…
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Frankfort remains in the planning stages for some ambitious projects, including a new aquatic center and police…
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Lafayette’s calendar was packed this week, with July 4th celebrations and grand openings for city projects on the…