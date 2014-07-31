Thursdays at 12 p.m. on AM 920 and 105.9 FM, with a repeat at 7 p.m.

Each week, WBAA's news team chats with the mayor of a West Central Indiana community on Ask The Mayor. It's a discussion about the most pressing civic and social issues of the day and a chance to let citizens get to know their elected leaders a little better.

E-mail questions for any of the mayors to ask@wbaa.org.

Ask The Mayor airs live Thursdays at 12 p.m. on WBAA News (AM 920 and 105.9 FM) and is rebroadcast the same evening at 7.