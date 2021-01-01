Voice Activated Devices

Currently you can listen to any of the three WBAA stations on Amazon and Google smart speakers.

Use the following phrases to play WBAA on your Google smart speaker.

"Play WBAA News"

"Play WBAA Jazz "

"Play WBAA Classical"

Use the Following phrases to listen to WBAA on your Amazon Smart speaker.

"Alexa, Play NPR" Plays WBAA News, or your local NPR station

"Alexa, Play WBAA Classical"

"Alexa, Play WBAA Jazz"

To Listen To NPR One

Once a user has enabled the NPR One skill, here are the main functions.