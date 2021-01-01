© 2021 WBAA
Voice Activated Devices

Currently you can listen to any of the three WBAA stations on Amazon and Google smart speakers. 

Use the following phrases to play WBAA on your Google smart speaker.

"Play WBAA News"

"Play WBAA Jazz "

"Play WBAA Classical"

Use the Following phrases to listen to WBAA on your Amazon Smart speaker.

"Alexa, Play NPR" Plays WBAA News, or your local NPR station

"Alexa, Play WBAA Classical"

"Alexa, Play WBAA Jazz"

To Listen To NPR One

Once a user has enabled the NPR One skill, here are the main functions. 

Voice command
Result
Alexa, play NPR One
Hear flow of local and national news and stories (as with the NPR One app, curated to your preferences and profile)
Alexa, ask NPR One to play the latest news
Hear the latest national and local newscast
Alexa, ask NPR One to recommend a podcast
Hear podcast episodes (curated to your profile)
Alexa, ask NPR One to play [show name]
Hear that show