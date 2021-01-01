Voice Activated Devices
Currently you can listen to any of the three WBAA stations on Amazon and Google smart speakers.
Use the following phrases to play WBAA on your Google smart speaker.
"Play WBAA News"
"Play WBAA Jazz "
"Play WBAA Classical"
Use the Following phrases to listen to WBAA on your Amazon Smart speaker.
"Alexa, Play NPR" Plays WBAA News, or your local NPR station
"Alexa, Play WBAA Classical"
"Alexa, Play WBAA Jazz"
To Listen To NPR One
Once a user has enabled the NPR One skill, here are the main functions.
|Voice command
|Result
|Alexa, play NPR One
|Hear flow of local and national news and stories (as with the NPR One app, curated to your preferences and profile)
|Alexa, ask NPR One to play the latest news
|Hear the latest national and local newscast
|Alexa, ask NPR One to recommend a podcast
|Hear podcast episodes (curated to your profile)
|Alexa, ask NPR One to play [show name]
|Hear that show