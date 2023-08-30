Local News

-
South Shore Line head says double track project, West Lake Corridor extension on schedule
-
As nationwide supply chain issues affecting the computer chips and sensors that go into cars and trucks drag on, it has begun to affect an unexpected…
-
A block of Lafayette’s South Street was closed Tuesday after a portion of the historic EM Weaver building at Five Points collapsed overnight. A contractor…
-
Crawfordsville is making an effort to improve walkability and safety around town, starting with its schools. The city is updating school zone speed limits…
-
The U.S. could see large-scale activation of its first 5G cell phone networks later this year, but a Purdue University researcher has found…
-
The West Lafayette City Council has passed an ordinance creating operating fees and fines for electric scooter companies hoping to bring their services to…
-
As construction crews near the halfway point of Lafayette’s Combined Sewer Overflow project, they’re finishing off some big elements. Friday, the city…
-
More than a dozen Tippecanoe County streets would get state funding for improvements under a plan preliminarily approved by the county’s Technical…
-
Tippecanoe County drivers may be struggling to adapt to new roundabouts, with a spike in crashes at one of them in 2017. That’s according to the latest…
-
The Indiana Supreme Court has ruled local governments can no longer fine railroad companies for stopping on tracks, regardless of how long a train may…
-
The Frankfort City Council has put the final stamp on an application for a costly railroad overpass project.The city – in partnership with Clinton County…
-
Indiana localities have only a week left to apply for the state’s matching grant program designed to separate roadways from railroad tracks.To receive…