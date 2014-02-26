© 2021 WBAA
Episode 520: Duke's $30,000 Tuition Discount

Published February 26, 2014 at 9:15 PM EST
Janet Li waves to a fellow Duke University graduate as she waits to enter Wallace Wade Stadium for the commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 13, 2012 in Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

College is expensive these days. Yet, most universities argue an undergraduate education is actually worth much more than what students pay for it. Clearly there is an emotional logic to this argument. But what do the numbers tell us?

In today's episode, Planet Money takes a behind the scenes look at Duke's costs and considers the university's case that $60,000 a year is actually a discount.

