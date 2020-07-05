© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

HAIM's Sunny Sound Gets Somber On 'Women In Music Pt. III'

By Scott Detrow,
Sophia Alvarez Boyd
Published July 5, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT
From L to R: Danielle, Alana and Este Haim.
From L to R: Danielle, Alana and Este Haim.

The sister band HAIM is synonymous with the sound of Los Angeles — sunny, airy and wistful. After a two-month delay due to the coronavirus, sisters Este, Danielle and Alana finally get to share their third record, Women in Music Pt. III, with their fans. NPR's Scott Detrow spoke to the Haim sisters about creating a record that's a little less sun and a little bit more shade as they explore some of the darker challenges that each sister has faced lately. Listen in the audio player above.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow
Sophia Alvarez Boyd
See stories by Sophia Alvarez Boyd