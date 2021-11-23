Alaska lacks resources for people with eating disorders

Experts say the number of Americans with eating disorders has skyrocketed during the pandemic. Alaska does not have enough resources to help them.

Claire Stremple of KTOO reports.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with an eating disorder, contact the National Eating Disorder Association Helpline by calling or texting 1-800-931-2237.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.