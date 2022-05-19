© 2022 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The HD2 channel on 101.3 FM is temporarily off air due to equipment failure.

White House invokes the Defense Production Act for the baby formula shortage

By Leila Fadel,
Sydney Lupkin
Published May 19, 2022 at 5:11 AM EDT

The Biden administration has invoked the Defense Production Act to ease the shortage of baby formula. How would this legal vestige of the Cold War era help?

Copyright 2022 NPR

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Sydney Lupkin
Sydney Lupkin is the pharmaceuticals correspondent for NPR.
See stories by Sydney Lupkin