Author Bill Littlefield's new novel asks: What is 'Mercy?' And who deserves it?

For 25 years Bill Littlefield‘s infectious laugh and thoughtful conversation made NPR’s Only a Game much more than a national sports show. On the show, he’d ruminate on social issues, injustices, and obscure athletic accomplishments and feats that otherwise went unnoticed — and of course the great moments in sports as well.

His thoughts and commentaries made their way onto Morning Edition and into various national newspapers. And now, in his new novel “Mercy,” the narrator shares Littlefield’s introspection.

In the novel, he muses about no less than the meaning of life in a small town that appears quiet, but where inner lives are thunderous. All the while, the novel examines concepts like empathy, and, as the title of the book implies, mercy.

Littlefield joins host Robin Young to talk about his new book.

Bill Littlefield at WBUR back in 2018. (Alex Kingsbury/WBUR)

