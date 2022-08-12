© 2022 WBAA
Indiana taxpayer refund paper checks are finally going out, with added inflation relief

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 12, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT
The northeast exterior of the Indiana Statehouse. In the foreground is a tree and a black streetlight, which is styled to look as it would have at least 100 years ago. Behind them is the Statehouse. The exterior is mostly a pale limestone, while the roof of its dome is green.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Hoosier taxpayers who will receive paper checks for their $125 inflation relief payments will get the new, $200 inflation relief amounts in those checks.

Hoosiers still waiting on paper checks for their $125 automatic taxpayer refund should start to receive them next week.

The state will also begin sending out the new, $200 inflation relief payments soon.

Last year, the state collected way more revenue than it expected. And because of that, it triggered the state’s automatic taxpayer refund, which came to $125 for every Hoosier who filed a tax return last year ($250 for those filing jointly).

READ MORE: Indiana Department of Revenue automatic taxpayer refund FAQ

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The state started sending that money out via direct deposit in May. That process is largely done. But paper shortages delayed 1.7 million checks from being sent out.

Those checks will finally start going out next week. And they’ll be bigger than the $125 amount. That’s because of a new inflation relief package state lawmakers approved. $200 per taxpayer amounts ($400 for those filing jointly) will be added to the paper checks.

For Hoosiers who got their original taxpayer refund via direct deposit, that’s also how they’ll get the new $200 ($400 jointly). Those payments will begin mid- to late-August.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

