Indiana taxpayer refund paper checks are finally going out, with added inflation relief

Hoosiers still waiting on paper checks for their $125 automatic taxpayer refund should start to receive them next week.

The state will also begin sending out the new, $200 inflation relief payments soon.

Last year, the state collected way more revenue than it expected. And because of that, it triggered the state’s automatic taxpayer refund, which came to $125 for every Hoosier who filed a tax return last year ($250 for those filing jointly).

The state started sending that money out via direct deposit in May. That process is largely done. But paper shortages delayed 1.7 million checks from being sent out.

Those checks will finally start going out next week. And they’ll be bigger than the $125 amount. That’s because of a new inflation relief package state lawmakers approved. $200 per taxpayer amounts ($400 for those filing jointly) will be added to the paper checks.

For Hoosiers who got their original taxpayer refund via direct deposit, that’s also how they’ll get the new $200 ($400 jointly). Those payments will begin mid- to late-August.

