U.S. intelligence struggled to convince allies of Russian invasion of Ukraine, Washington Post finds

In the months leading to Russia’s war on Ukraine, it became clear to U.S. intelligence that a full-scale invasion was coming. The U.S. would need to support Ukraine without provoking Russia, and European allies would have to trust that U.S. intelligence was credible again. This was no small feat.

The Washington Post has an in-depth report from behind the scenes of the invasion of Ukraine. Isabelle Khurshudyan, Washington Post Ukraine bureau chief, and Shane Harris, intelligence and national security reporter for the Post, join Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.