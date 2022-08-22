© 2022 WBAA
Awaiting a counter-offensive in Ukraine, 6 months into Russia's war

Published August 22, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
A Ukrainian tank rolls down a road at a position along the front line in the Donetsk region on Aug. 15, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
Now 180 days into the war in Ukraine, we get an assessment of where things stand, when a Ukrainian counter-offensive might begin and what a static conflict means as winter approaches.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Jeffrey Edmonds, a research scientist who focuses on the Russian military at the research and analysis organization CNA and the former director for Russia on the National Security Council.

