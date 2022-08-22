Holcomb appoints Stephen Jones as Indiana state fire marshal

Indiana has a new state fire marshal – a position responsible for investigating suspicious fires and enforcing fire and building safety codes.

The governor recently named Stephen Jones to the position.

Jones spent the last nine years as the fire marshal in Brownsburg, an Indianapolis suburb. He has a total of 38 years in the field, including as a firefighter, emergency medical technician, HAZMAT training coordinator and fire inspector.

In a statement, Gov. Eric Holcomb said that experience makes Jones the right person “to lead our work in improving public safety for Hoosiers.”

Jones replaces Joel Thacker, who was promoted in June to be executive director of the state Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the fire marshal’s office.

Jones will officially start his new job Aug. 29.

