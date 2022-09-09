Debate commission solicits questions from Hoosiers for Indiana's U.S. Senate debate

The Indiana Debate Commission is calling on Hoosiers to send in questions for the state’s U.S. Senate candidates.

The questions can be used in next month’s Senate debate.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), Democratic candidate Mayor Tom McDermott and Libertarian James Sceniak will meet in a debate on Oct. 16, sponsored by the Indiana Debate Commission.

While it will be moderated by University of Indianapolis political scientist Laura Wilson, the questions will almost entirely come from voters, as is typical of a Debate Commission event.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need leading up to Election Day.

Hoosiers have until Sept. 30 to submit their questions online, at indianadebatecommission.com.

Some local TV stations across the state will broadcast the debate live. And anyone can watch online, via a livestream on the commission’s website and YouTube channel.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.