Is environmentally-friendly air travel on the horizon?

Multiple major U.S. airlines have announced plans to curb the industry’s impact on the climate in recent days.

American is investing in hydrogen aviation technology, United wants to have regional electric flights by 2030, Delta is also investing in electric air travel and Frontier is claiming to be introducing the most fuel-efficient commercial aircraft in the country.

Are we really on the precipice of climate-conscious air travel? Are these lofty ambitions likely to be met? Here & Now‘s resident transportation analyst Seth Kaplan has been keeping an eye on what companies are doing and joins host Robin Young to break down all the news.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.