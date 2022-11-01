© 2022 WBAA

Indiana's newest Supreme Court justice Derek Molter ceremonially welcomed to the court

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published November 1, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT
Indiana's newest Supreme Court justice Derek Molter was hailed at his ceremonial welcome to the bench as passionate, driven and an "insanely hard worker."

Derek Molter was welcomed to the Supreme Court in what’s called a “robing” ceremony.

Molter came to his new position from the Indiana Court of Appeals. Chief Judge Cale Bradford said during Molter’s admittedly brief time as an appellate judge, he was known for his balance.

“While he was extremely energetic and engaged with his work – and the youngest judge on our court, at that time – he possessed a certain calmness and wisdom that his team admired,” Bradford said.

Gov. Eric Holcomb, who appointed Molter to the job in June, said he has a “quintessential Hoosier way about him.”

“This rare combination of being innovative and collaborative – irreproachable character – and yet remains humble,” Holcomb said.

Molter heard his first oral argument as an Indiana Supreme Court justice in September.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

