Indiana's newest Supreme Court justice Derek Molter ceremonially welcomed to the court

Indiana’s newest Supreme Court justice was hailed Tuesday as balanced, passionate and an “insanely hard worker.”

Derek Molter was welcomed to the Supreme Court in what’s called a “robing” ceremony.

Molter came to his new position from the Indiana Court of Appeals. Chief Judge Cale Bradford said during Molter’s admittedly brief time as an appellate judge, he was known for his balance.

“While he was extremely energetic and engaged with his work – and the youngest judge on our court, at that time – he possessed a certain calmness and wisdom that his team admired,” Bradford said.

Gov. Eric Holcomb, who appointed Molter to the job in June, said he has a “quintessential Hoosier way about him.”

“This rare combination of being innovative and collaborative – irreproachable character – and yet remains humble,” Holcomb said.

Molter heard his first oral argument as an Indiana Supreme Court justice in September.

