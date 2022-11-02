Abortion, cannabis, voting and enslavement are among the 132 ballot initiatives before voters

Midterm elections are less than a week away, and all eyes are on the high-stakes Senate, House and gubernatorial races. But most voters will also be looking at a slate of ballot initiatives — those are statewide proposals to enact or repeal new laws or constitutional amendments.

This year, there are 132 of them — some related to the country’s most divisive issues, others specific to single states or towns. Here & Now‘s Robin Young discusses the landscape of ballot questions with Ryan Byrne, managing editor for the ballot measures team at Ballotpedia.

