CenterPoint Energy, other large utility customers have highest bills in Indiana

CenterPoint Energy has the highest prices of any state-regulated electric utility — and other large Indiana utilities aren’t far behind.

That’s according to a survey of Indiana residents’ bills by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

The average CenterPoint residential customer pays about $168 a month for 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity. The utility has had noticeably higher prices than others for at least a decade, but that gap has started to narrow since 2020.

Now Duke Energy, NIPSCO and Indiana Michigan Power all have average residential customer bills above $150 a month.

Most municipal utilities — run by cities and towns — have lower bills. Customers served by the municipal utility with the highest prices, Crawfordsville Municipal Electric, still pay about $10 a month less than residents served by the investor-owned utility with the lowest prices, AES Indiana.

