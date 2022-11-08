© 2022 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

CenterPoint Energy, other large utility customers have highest bills in Indiana

IPB News | By Rebecca Thiele
Published November 8, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST
Vectren merged with CenterPoint in 2019. Its Evansville downtown headquarters are pictured on a rainy spring day.
FILE PHOTO: Samantha Horton
/
IPB News
Vectren merged with CenterPoint in 2019.

CenterPoint Energy has the highest prices of any state-regulated electric utility — and other large Indiana utilities aren’t far behind.

That’s according to a survey of Indiana residents’ bills by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

The average CenterPoint residential customer pays about $168 a month for 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity. The utility has had noticeably higher prices than others for at least a decade, but that gap has started to narrow since 2020.

READ MORE: Indiana approves new gas plants for CenterPoint Energy, groups worry about high bills

Energy company by price.png
Courtesy of the 2022 Residential Bill Survey from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission staff presents a survey of Indiana regulated electric utility billings for residential customers annually. The survey presents rates at a snapshot in time, namely July 1 of each year. This graphic ranks utilities by ranking for 1,000 kWh of consumption.

Now Duke Energy, NIPSCO and Indiana Michigan Power all have average residential customer bills above $150 a month.

Most municipal utilities — run by cities and towns — have lower bills. Customers served by the municipal utility with the highest prices, Crawfordsville Municipal Electric, still pay about $10 a month less than residents served by the investor-owned utility with the lowest prices, AES Indiana.

Contact reporter Rebecca Thiele at rthiele@iu.edu or follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele.

Tags
Statewide
Rebecca Thiele
Rebecca Thiele covers statewide environment and energy issues.
See stories by Rebecca Thiele