Republican Daniel Elliott elected as Indiana state treasurer as Democrat Jessica McClellan concedes

Republican Daniel Elliott was elected as Indiana state treasurer against Democratic opponent, Jessica McClellan.

In his campaign, Elliott emphasized his commitment to promoting economic development, particularly in rural areas, promoting cybersecurity and ensuring transparency within government.

Prior to being elected to office, Elliott was a software engineer and the president of the Morgan County Redevelopment Commission. He said this experience demonstrated the need to “grow rural Indiana.”

In his victory speech, Elliott emphasized his dedication to the office.

“I'm not afraid of hard work. And that's exactly what we're going to do at the Statehouse," Elliott said. "Thank you all for so much for your support.”

He said he is proud of the work his party has done to get here.

"We found out tonight what we all knew in this room already," he said. "Republicans have a message that matters, a message that Hoosiers are responding to across the state."

The treasurer of the state is Indiana’s chief investment officer and banker. This position also serves as the chairperson for Indiana bond bank, Wireless Enhanced 911 Board and Indiana CollegeChoice 529 Savings Plan. The position also serves as a member of several boards and commissions, including the Board of Finance and Indiana Finance Authority.

In her concession speech, McClellan said the slate of candidates "absolutely slayed it."

"Indiana Democrats, we are changing our party every single day. Stay involved. There are new people in this party that were not involved 10, 15, 20 years ago," McClellan said. "We have to keep them involved and we have to bring more people in. so that is how we're going to keep working in the right direction."

Democrats haven’t won a state treasurer race since 1974.

This story has been updated.

