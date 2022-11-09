Where close midterm races stand in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia

A number of races around the country are still too close to call. We check in on Arizona, where there are closely watched state and federal races. Democratic U.S. Senator Mark Kelly is running against Republican Blake Masters to keep his seat. And in the race for governor, Republican election deniers are in close races with Democrats. Andrew Oxford of Arizona Public Media has the latest.

Closely watched races for U.S. Senate and governor in Nevada are too close to call. We check in on turnout and how the races are shaping up with Elizabeth Thompson, managing editor of The Nevada Independent.

And Georgia’s midterm elections show a ballot split. While Republicans won the state’s gubernatorial race with a clear lead, the Senate race remains close and undetermined. Officials have announced that a runoff between Senate candidates Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent, and Herschel Walker, the Republican challenger, is likely. Runoffs occur in Georgia if no candidate receives a majority of the vote. WABE’s Rahul Bali joins us from Atlanta.

