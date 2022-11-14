Is the tech rout over or is it just getting started?

Last week, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, announced it was axing 11,000 staff jobs, its first major raft of layoffs since the company came into existence. Meta is just one of over 700 tech companies to slash jobs in an industry that for well over a decade has seemed immune to such problems.

Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt speaks to CBS business analyst Jill Schlesinger about what’s happening and what could be next.

