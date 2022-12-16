© 2022 WBAA
squirrelheader.jpg
Governor Holcomb says revenue forecast calls for 'discerning' budget approach

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published December 16, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST
A still image from a on-camera interview with Indiana Republican Governor Eric Holcomb. Holcomb is a White man with light gray hair and beard. He is sitting in a chair, wearing a blazer and tie, wearing a microphone clipped to his tie.
Alan Mbathi
/
IPB News
Gov. Eric Holcomb said the new state revenue forecast is “rosier” than he anticipated.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said the new state revenue forecast is “rosier” than he anticipated. But he said it still calls for a “discerning” approach to writing a new state budget.

The forecast projects lawmakers will have about $600 million per year in new money for the next state budget. That sounds like a lot – but just a 2 percent increase in K-12 tuition support funding alone is at least $160 million per year.

Now, add on the new initiatives Holcomb is proposing: public health spending that costs $130 million just in the first year, another round of READI grants and state employee pay increases.

READ MORE: Indiana boosts state government employee paychecks to fight turnover

That $600 million in new spending disappears fast. And Holcomb said it requires responsible budgeting.

“At the same time, trying to fund some proven programs – be it in education or workforce development,” Holcomb said.

There will be another revenue forecast in April that will give budget writers an updated picture of how much money they’ll have to spend over the next two years.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
