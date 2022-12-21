Indiana GOP legislative leaders say no big abortion bills in 2023 session

Indiana Republican legislative leaders say they’re not prepared to enact any significant abortion legislation in the 2023 session.

Ultra-conservative lawmakers and advocates were unhappy with some of the exceptions in this year’s near-total abortion ban. Particularly, that includes allowing abortions in some cases of rape or incest. And they’ve indicated they’ll work to remove those exceptions going forward.

But House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray have both said they don’t anticipate advancing further anti-abortion bills in 2023.

Bray said after the 2022 special session on abortion, lawmakers aren’t eager to revisit the issue.

“We’ve got a Supreme Court that’s taking a look at that issue and it wouldn’t be wise at all for us to take a crack at any changes right now until we know what that ruling’s going to be,” Bray said.

A state Supreme Court hearing on a challenge to the abortion ban is scheduled for late January.

