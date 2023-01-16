United Way focuses on early childhood education, mental health, housing in 2023 session

The 2023 legislative agenda of United Way of Central Indiana – one of the largest community advocacy groups in the state – aligns with some of the top priorities for state lawmakers this year.

The organization will focus on three issues: mental health, housing and early childhood education.

Sam Snideman, United Way vice president of government relations, said Indiana’s lack of access to mental health care is vital because it affects so much else.

“It affects people’s inputs and their ability to hold down sustained employment, to get into higher paying occupations, to have stability in their housing situations,” Snideman said.

That’s a theme in pushing for more access to early childhood education, too. Snideman said it impacts more than just kids.

“We have an inability to get particularly women back into the workforce if we can’t address this issue,” Snideman said.

Snideman said a lack of affordable housing also causes workforce issues. He said he’s optimistic the legislature will address that issue after a legislative task force last year issued recommendations to improve housing availability.

