After weeks of protests, what's the latest with Israel's planned judicial reforms?

Published March 16, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT

Hundreds of thousands of people have been protesting over and over again for weeks in Israel. The protestors are concerned by a proposal by the country’s Justice Minister Yariv Levin which would dramatically weaken Israel’s Supreme Court through several measures which have been described as authoritarian.

Emily Rose is a correspondent for Reuters in Jerusalem. She has been watching it all closely and joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young for an update.

