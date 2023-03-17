© 2023 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

COVID in literature: Unpacking standout books about the pandemic

Published March 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT
A visitor wearing face mask as a precaution against COVID-19 browse through books. (Mahesh Kumar A./AP)
A visitor wearing face mask as a precaution against COVID-19 browse through books. (Mahesh Kumar A./AP)

The COVID-19 pandemic has started to make its way into both fiction and nonfiction.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with “The Stacks” host and creator Traci Thomas about a few of the standouts.

Book picks from Traci Thomas

Fiction


Nonfiction

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.