On Tuesday March 21, AM 920 will be periodically off air as the transmitter undergoes scheduled maintenance starting around 10 a.m. and ending around 1 p.m. During that time, we encourage you to tune in to 105.9 FM or online at wbaa.org.
Looking back on shocking revelations: U.S. forces tortured Iraqis at Abu Ghraib
Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.