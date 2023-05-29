© 2023 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
105.9 FM is currently experiencing a degraded signal due to deteriorated antenna connections. We are working to schedule repairs. You can still tune in to WBAA News on AM 920, online at wbaa.org or through the WBAA mobile app. Thank you for your patience.
Tags
NPR
Eric Deggans
Eric Deggans is NPR's first full-time TV critic.
See stories by Eric Deggans
Gerry Holmes
Gerry Holmes is the NPR managing editor for enterprise and planning. He leads, plans, and coordinates NPR's long-form journalism in collaboration with NPR's reporting desks, radio shows, and digital platforms. Prior to this role, Holmes was a deputy managing editor for NPR News from 2013-2017, leading and coordinating the newsroom in the 24-hour daily news cycle.
Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
See stories by Aisha Harris