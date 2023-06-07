105.9 FM is currently experiencing a degraded signal due to deteriorated antenna connections. We are working to schedule repairs. You can still tune in to WBAA News on AM 920, online at wbaa.org or through the WBAA mobile app. Thank you for your patience.
Photos: Extreme Canadian wildfire smoke shrouds parts of U.S.
The National Weather Service has issued several air quality alerts today. Smoke from wildfire in Canada, including dozens of blazes in Quebec, is flowing south. There are alerts up in the Northeast, along the mid-Atlantic and as far south as North and South Carolina. There are air quality alerts in parts of Ohio, too.
For the past several weeks, smoke from the wildfires have been pushing into the U.S. Here are some scenes from around the U.S and Canada.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.