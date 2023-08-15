Post Malone: Tiny Desk Concert
The Tiny Desk has hosted plenty of major pop, rock and hip-hop stars in its 15-plus years, but you'd be hard-pressed to find one more agreeable or self-effacing than Austin Richard Post. Whether lamenting the state of his singing voice, joking about his nerves or sitting slack-jawed in awe of the fantastic band his people had assembled for this show, Post had the bearing of a lottery winner who wouldn't even give himself credit for buying a ticket.
Before, during and after the show, Post Malone was a joy to have around. But he also just happened to bring a few of the biggest pop hits of the 21st century: Set-opener "Sunflower," for example, has been certified eighteen-times platinum by the RIAA since its release in 2018 — that's an all-time record — while the 2017 single "I Fall Apart" and 2019's "Circles" lag behind at a mere ten-times platinum apiece. "Enough Is Enough," which closes this set, enjoys no such designation, but give it time: A track from Post Malone's new album Austin, it's only been out for a few weeks.
So enjoy this set for what it is: one of the world's biggest stars, performing a few of the world's biggest songs, each set to a luminous arrangement. Post Malone himself seems surprised by how great this Tiny Desk concert sounds, and that's not just the humility talking.
SET LIST
- "Sunflower"
- "I Fall Apart"
- "Circles"
- "Enough Is Enough"
MUSICIANS
- Austin Post: lead vocalist, guitar
- Hannah Juliano: vocalist
- Elliot Aguilar: vocalist
- Chauncey Matthews: vocalist
- Kola Rail: vocalist
- Destin Johnson: drums
- Emily Rosenfield: guitar
- Bobby Wooten: bass
- Louis Bell: piano
- Kevin Kuh: strings
- Francesca Dardani: strings
- Kiku Enomoto: strings
- Kirin McElwain: strings
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producers: Bobby Carter, Suraya Mohamed
- Director/Editor: Kara Frame
- Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin
- Creative Director: Bob Boilen
- Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Zayrha Rodriguez, Sofia Seidel
- Audio Assistant: Hannah Gluvna
- Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
- Photographer: Catie Dull
- Tiny Desk Team: Hazel Cills
- VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
- Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann
