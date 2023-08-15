Rosenberg named Indiana commerce secretary, Lathrop elevated to cabinet

David Rosenberg is Indiana’s new secretary of commerce, leading the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

Gov. Eric Holcomb named Rosenberg to the position Tuesday to replace Brad Chambers, who announced his departure from the agency last month.

Rosenberg has been with the IEDC for two years, most recently serving as its chief operations officer and chief of staff. His past experience includes both the private sector — helping lead a lobbying and consulting firm — and government, working for the Indianapolis mayor’s office and Indianapolis Public Schools.

READ MORE: Brad Chambers to leave IEDC, fueling speculation of gubernatorial run

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The governor also elevated IEDC Chief Strategy Officer Ann Lathrop to his cabinet. Lathrop will take on more responsibilities within her role at the agency as part of the move.

Holcomb said Rosenberg and Lathrop secured their promotions through their work with companies looking to locate or expand in Indiana.

“Those potential new customers and investment to our state, to a person, are very pleased with the leadership that’s there right now,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb said he looks forward to a seamless transition.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.