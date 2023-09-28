State Comptroller Tera Klutz announces resignation, effective Nov. 30

Indiana State Comptroller Tera Klutz announced Thursday she will step down from her statewide elected office at the end of November, with about three years left in her final term in office.

Klutz has been in public service for two decades, first working in the Allen County Auditor’s office before being elected twice to that position. Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed her as state auditor in 2017 to replace Suzanne Crouch, who’d become lieutenant governor. Klutz then won reelection in 2018 and 2022.

She said she’s leaving her position to return to a career in the private sector and wants to spend more time with family.

During her time as auditor, Klutz led expansions of the state’s online transparency portal, helped cut in half the time it takes for Indiana government to pay its bills and modernized the payroll system for state employees.

She also spurred a change to her title, officially becoming state comptroller earlier this year to better reflect the office’s duties (which do not include auditing).

In a statement, Holcomb noted that Klutz was the first certified public accountant to serve as state auditor/comptroller, calling her a "faithful fiscal steward."

Holcomb will appoint Klutz’s replacement, who will become the fourth consecutive person in that office to be appointed initially, rather than elected.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.