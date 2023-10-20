MLB Championship series stays close

The MLB playoff championship series tightened Thursday night as the Arizona Diamondbacks pulled a game back against the Phillies and the Astros leveled their series with the Rangers.

The all-Texas affair has seen both teams lose their home games and also marks the first time they’ve faced off in the playoffs. The Phillies had been flying high and scoring freely in their first two but came back to Earth in Thursday night’s loss.

The Washington Post’s Chelsea Janes joins host Scott Tong to unpack the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

