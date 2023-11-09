Look up: See Leonid, Taurid meteor showers and Euclid images of galaxies far away this season

November is the time to look up into the night sky to see the streaks of light from the Taurid and Leonid meteor showers. And the Euclid space telescope is sending its first images from a million miles away. The mind-blowing and glittering images capture hundreds of thousands of galaxies.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Kelly Beatty, senior editor at Sky and Telescope.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.