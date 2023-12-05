Are you at high risk for colon cancer? Your colonoscopies might cost more

For many Americans with a high risk for colon cancer, a colonoscopy can cost them thousands of dollars more than someone with low risk for the disease. That’s because insurance companies are placing those high-risk patients in a category that doesn’t fully cover colonoscopies.

Angus Chen

