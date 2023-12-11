© 2023 WBAA
Indianapolis Democrat Keith Potts drops out of U.S. Senate race

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published December 11, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST
A headshot of Keith Potts, a White man with brown hair, wearing glasses and a suit.
Courtesy of the Keith Potts campaign
Indianapolis City-County Councilor Keith Potts dropped out of the race of U.S. Senate about five months after he launched his bid.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Keith Potts announced Monday he is dropping out of the race.

About five months after launching his bid, Potts announced on social media he won’t move forward with his campaign. Potts is an Indianapolis city-county councilor and after opting against a re-election bid for that office this year, Potts now said “new professional opportunities” will mean he won’t run for the U.S. Senate.

Potts’ departure from the race leaves Marc Carmichael and Valerie McCray as the two Democratic candidates vying for the open seat being vacated by U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.).

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks (R-Columbia City) and John Rust are both seeking the Republican nomination.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
