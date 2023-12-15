© 2023 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
To perform tower maintenance, WBAA AM 920 will briefly go off air staring at 12:30 pm Wednesday, December 13th. You can still find WBAA News on 105.9 FM or online

Major pharmacies send patient records to police without warrant

Published December 15, 2023 at 7:06 AM EST

Three of the nation’s largest pharmacies — CVS, Kroger and Rite Aid — have been sending patient records to law enforcement agencies without warrants and without contacting a lawyer.

Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA) discusses the congressional inquiry she was part of that unearthed this revelation, as well as her ongoing efforts to protect patient medical data in a post-Roe world.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.