Activist group offers debt relief for Morehouse students, urges more federal action on student loans

This fall, The Debt Collective wiped out nearly $10 million in student loan debt for nearly 3,000 Morehouse College students. The “debt buy” only applies to non-federal loan balances, which are a small portion of all student debt.

The Collective wants the federal government to move forward on canceling all student debt.

Juma Sei of WABE reports.

