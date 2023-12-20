Chocolate maker Cargill faces lawsuit over child labor

A case has been brought against the chocolate industry giant Cargill in the Washington D.C. Superior Court that alleges the company is using exploitative child labor. The case is focused on children working on cocoa farms in Ghana. A CBS News Investigation followed up on the allegations and found children as young as 5 years old who appeared to be working in the cocoa industry.

Host Deepa Fernandes speaks toTerry Collingsworth, director and lead counsel at International Rights Advocates who brought this case to the court on behalf of child plaintiffs in Ghana. She also spoke to ten-year-old Daniel, one of the children alleging to work on a cocoa farm and Bright Deborah who leads a nonprofit working to end child labor in Ghana.

