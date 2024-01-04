NRA and leader LaPierre face corruption charges

Jury selection is underway Thursday in the New York corruption trial of the National Rifle Association and its longtime leader Wayne LaPierre. LaPierre, who’s survived scandals, corruption allegations and dissent from within the organization, is among four defendants in the suit brought by New York Attorney General Leticia James. James says top NRA officials used the non-profit gun ownership group as a “personal

piggy bank.” The trial is set to begin Monday.

Host Robin Young checks in with The Trace reporter Will Van Sant who’s been following the story.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.