U.S. and UK strike Houthi rebels in Yemen

The U.S. and UK with the support of many allies struck Houthi rebels late Thursday night in retaliation to Houthi militant attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

The Houthis have been attacking these vessels since the outbreak of the fighting in Gaza late last year. Concerns are growing that this marks a major escalation in conflict in the Middle East.

Host Scott Tong speaks to Hobart and William Smith Colleges Chair of International Relations Stacey Philbrick Yadav, a Yemen scholar and author of “Yemen in the Shadow of Transition: Pursuing Justice Amid War.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.