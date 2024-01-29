Gender pay gap persists: How to close it, 15 years after Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act

Fifteen years ago today, former President Barack Obama signed the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act into law to bolster strengthened worker protections against pay discrimination. Today, the gender pay gap remains, with women earning about 84 cents for every dollar a man earns. Some states have enacted salary transparency laws to help close this gap.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Lilly Ledbetter, the equal pay activist who the Fair Pay Act is named after, and Fatima Goss Graves, the president and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center, about how pay transparency laws and other policies can help close the gender pay gap.

