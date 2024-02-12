Trump threatens NATO allies as the Senate debates emergency funding for Ukraine

The U.S. Senate is on track to pass emergency funding for Ukraine. But the package faces a tougher go in the U.S. House. And this weekend at a rally in South Carolina, former President Donald Trump said he would tell Russia to “do whatever the hell they want” to countries that fail to pay their share of NATO funding.

Virginia Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger just got back from Ukraine. The second anniversary of the Russian invasion is later this month. She talks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about what is at stake now.

