United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby talks to Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd about the airline’s plan to be net-zero by 2050.

That means replacing fossil fuels with “sustainable aviation fuels” made from things like cooking oil, farm waste and even carbon pulled right out of the air.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

