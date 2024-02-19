'Bobi Wine: The People's President' scores Oscar nomination

Click here for the original audio.

The National Geographic film “Bobi Wine: The People’s President” has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film. It follows the titular Ugandan musician’s unsuccessful run for the Ugandan presidency in 2021.

We revisit Scott Tong’s conversation with Bobi Wine and his wife Barbie Kyagulanyifrom July 2023.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.