Former President Trump faces ballot challenge in Indiana

Former President Donald Trump’s ability to appear on Indiana’s primary ballot has been challenged.

The challenge was filed with the Indiana Election Commission earlier this week.

The challenge mirrors similar efforts in states across the country - attempting to keep Trump off of the ballot because he allegedly engaged in an insurrection after losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

The challenge, filed by a single individual who says they are not connected to any broader campaign, claims that the former president fails to meet the qualifications to serve under the Constitution of the United States - and cites the 14th amendment.

The challenge will be heard before the Indiana Election Commission on February 27th.

Trump has previously made statements challenging the validity of candidate Nikki Haley’s ability to appear on the primary ballot.

Haley’s campaign did not receive any official challenges.

A similar effort in Colorado is currently in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Contact WBAA/WFYI reporter Benjamin Thorp at bthorp@wfyi.org.

