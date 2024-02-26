Biden says there could be a cease-fire in Gaza by Monday. Talks are still ongoing

President Biden on Monday told reporters that he is optimistic that talks on a potential cease-fire in the Gaza Strip were close to reaching a deal that he hoped could be announced by next Monday.

"My national security adviser tells me that we're close," Biden told reporters who asked him when he expected a cease-fire would begin.

"We're not done yet. And my hope is by next Monday, we'll have a cease-fire," he said.

Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that negotiators from the United States, Israel, Egypt and Qatar had reached an understanding on the outlines of a temporary cease-fire in Gaza in order to free Israeli hostages held by Hamas and allow more aid to enter Gaza.

According to Gaza health officials, close to 30,000 people have been killed there since Israel began its assault in response to Hamas' terror attacks in October.

Biden made the comments while getting ice cream in New York City, where he attended a campaign meeting and taped an interview with late-night host Seth Meyers.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.