Legislation to eliminate barriers for health providers heads to governor’s desk

Lawmakers are eliminating barriers for medical providers to address an industry-wide shortage of health workers. Legislation headed to the Gov. Eric Holcomb would also establish requirements for the state’s new Medicaid program.

SB 132 creates payment requirements and deadlines for managed care entities during the implementation of the new Pathways for Aging program — a move that could better support facilities and providers during the transition.

The legislation also would make it easier for nurses from other countries to be licensed in Indiana and would change requirements for health facility administrators.

Sen. Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne) said this will remove barriers to make it easier for providers to practice in the state.

One of the most controversial sections of the bill requires insurance companies to honor what’s called “assignment of benefits” for out-of-network dental providers.

Assignment of benefits is a legal agreement that allows providers to receive payment on the patient’s behalf, if the patient chooses. Brown said this will support dental providers who work as small business owners in Indiana.

