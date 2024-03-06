Haiti's Prime Minister pressured to resign as gangs seize more control of the country

A coalition of armed gangs is threatening to throw Haiti into further chaos if the country’s prime minister doesn’t resign. We get the latest from NPR’s Eyder Peralta.

And we discuss the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Haiti after gangs assaulted prisons and threatened the country’s government with Haiti country director at the World Food Program Jean-Martin Bauer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.