Massachusetts is on the verge of pardoning people with marijuana-related convictions.

State officials say the decision this week is the most far-reaching action taken since the Biden Administration pardoned low-level federal cannabis offenses in 2022.

WBUR’s Simón Rios reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

